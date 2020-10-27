Only 2 Deaths Were Recorded From the Lekki Shooting, Sanwo-Olu Tells CNN

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, over the weekend, had an interview with CNN journalist, Becky Anderson where he stated that only two deaths have so far been recorded in the gunfire incident that rocked the #EndSARS protest at the Lekki tollgate on Tuesday, October 20.

He said so far no family member of deceased persons have come out to make any complaints that their loved one died in the incident. He also stated that there are no bloodstains at the scene of the incident.

Two dead bodies. That’s what we’ve seen from all the morgues, that’s what we’ve seen going to hospitals, that’s what we’ve seen as records. What has happened is that there have been so many footages that people have shown but we have not seen dead bodies, we have not seen relatives, we have not seen anybody coming up to say indeed I am a father or mother to someone and I cannot find the person. Nobody has come.

I have been round and there is no splash of blood anywhere there.

He averred that the CCTV footage shows that men in military uniforms carried out the shooting. When asked if people will be held accountable for the attack, he said

”They certainly would…we will do everything to ensure they are held accountable”

When Anderson informed him that the question she asked was simple and that it was basically to know if those behind the attack will be held accountable, Governor Sanwo-Olu said

“I am not the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces; I am Governor of a State. The report would be out and we would channel the report to all the relevant authorities in the state to ensure that every one that is found culpable is accountable for the act.” he said.

