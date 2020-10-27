World News Only 26% of N.Y.C. Students Attend In-Person Classes, Far From Goal By Eliza Shapiro 2 mins ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 0 Mayor Bill de Blasio is facing a major test: Will children return to public schools over the next few weeks? Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments