20 Professors Fail Benue State University VC Examination

A professor who had earlier submitted online application for the position of the Vice-Chancellor of Benue State University (BSU), Eugene Aliegba, has withdrawn from the race.

Aliegba also did not participate in an examination organised for the 28 candidates competing to replace Prof. Msugh Kembe as vice chancellor of the university on Monday.

Kembe’s tenure ends next month.

Only seven of the 27 professors that wrote the examination passed.

Aliegba, a professor of Political Science of over 20 years’ experience, withdrew from the examination.

An interview has been scheduled this week to select three candidates among whom the new vice chancellor would be picked.

Aliegba questioned the criteria that required the candidates to write examination. He argued that it was unfair for a professor of over 25 years standing to write an examination with another professor who has just two or three years’ experience, insisting that there must be a set standard.

“If a professor sits for examination, who will mark him? It is not done anywhere where an examination is conducted for selection of vice chancellor. What you do is select candidates based on CV submitted and invite them for interview,” Aliegba said.

“I have been in university administration for quite a long time and know the procedure for selection of a vice chancellor and from what is happening, it seems they have already zeroed in on a candidate. They should go ahead and announce instead of subjecting professors to examination which nothing will come out of,” he said.

Aliegba, a former governorship aspirant, told The Nation that he informed the BSU Governing Council Chairman Prof. Zack Gundu, of his decision to withdraw from the race and the examination.

When contacted on the matter, Gundu said: “I have no comment on that.’’

Only seven out of the 27 Professors who sat for the exam passed. A whooping 20 failed the examination.

It was gathered that Prof. Tor Iorapuu, who came tops in the exam, is likely to emerge vice chancellor.

Others who passed the examinations were: Saasongu Unongu, Ama Doki, Vitalis Tarhule Verlumun, U.D. Ikoni and Omudu Agbo.

Like this: Like Loading...