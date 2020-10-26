Only midi-buses were burnt in Oyingbo Bus Terminal – Official

Adeyinka Aderibigbe

More facts emerged about the vandalisation Monday, of Bus Rapid Transit Buses (BRT) at Oyingbo Bus Terminal on the Lagos Mainland area of the state.

The Nation gathered that buses burnt at the Terminal are the Midi-buses and not High Capacity Buses.

It was further gathered that no fewer than 50 midi buses were burnt to ashes by yet to be identified arsonists last Wednesday.

A source at one of the transportation agencies who spoke in anonymity said the Oyingbo Terminal was delivered during the first year anniversary of the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration as part of the government’s efforts to promote inter-modal transportation.

He said the Terminal, was to serve as a transportation hub for inter-modal transportation, adding that the Red Light Rail terminates at Oyingbo, with the Terminal serving as the inter-change for the train and BRT services.

He said the midi buses have already commenced commercial activities to Bariga, Idumota, Lagos Island, Ikorodu and Ikeja among other places from the Oyingbo Terminal.

Apart from the Oyingbo Terminal, also badly affected was the Ojodu/Berger Terminal/Yard, where a number of High Capacity Buses (HCB) were burnt to ashes by the arsonists.

He said the government has already handed over the buses to franchise operators, adding that four operators – Lagos State Buses Limited (LSBL), TJ Motors Ltd, Primero Transport Services Ltd (PTSL) and Amalgamated Transport Services Ltd are the owners of the affected buses.

He disclosed that Amalgamated Transport Services Ltd is owned by the two road unions – National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN).

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy Gbenga Omotoso had on Saturday said a total of 84 BRT buses were completely burnt by arsonists in the #EndSARS violent protests on Wednesday.

He said the government may need N3.9 billion to replace the burnt buses, putting the cost of each of the HCB at N200 million.

All BRT buses were off the road as work resumed across the state Monday.

Commuters are however lamenting that the impact of the carnage would be felt in the coming days as activities fully resume in the nation’s commercial city.

The State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has warned against any further protests in the state, saying “enough is enough”.