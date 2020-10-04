Onuachu scores again for Genk

By Tunde Liadi

PAUL Ebere Onuachu continued to stake a possible late recall to the Super Eagles for the two international friendly games with Cote ‘d’ Ivoire and Tunisia after he netted his sixth successive goal for Genk in their 1-1 draw at Waasland Beveren yesterday.

Onuachu who had hit bull’s eye against Beerschot (1), Mechelen (2) and KV Oostende ((1) put his team ahead in the 67th minute of the tie but when he thought his line goal had secured three points, Beveren struck at the dead through Aleksandar Vukotic in the 90th minute for a share of the spoils.

Onuachu who has scored seven goals from eight games was named the the Belgium Player of the Month of September by the organisers of the league after his five goals from three games last month.

He was overlooked by Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr for the upcoming friendlies despite his avalanche of goals for Genk but his teammate, Cyriel Dessers who has only two goals from six league games received an invitee.