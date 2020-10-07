Open Defecation: Vanguard reporter commissions three-room toilet in Ondo

…He’s made us proud – NYSC State Coord



…Corps Member Israel has restored our lost hope – School HM



…We’re happy with the project executed – Pupils



…Only God will reward him – Parent

Egwu Michael

A Vanguard reporter identified as Arogbonlo Israel who is currently undergoing a one-year mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Ondo, has commissioned a three-room toilet for the ease of the pupils of Saint Theresa Primary school situated at Akure, the State Capital city.

Israel said the facility represents his contribution to fight against open defecation in the state and the country at large. He lamented that residents defecated around the school premises, in the bushes, gutters, or …“do it into nylon and throw it over the fence.”

He alleged that over 75 per cent of the houses in that area lacked toilet facility, a situation which has made open defecation inevitable, adding that even the pupils, equally defecate openly, as there are no functional toilets in the school.

“I am passionate about the health of people in my host community, especially children. Also, I was so determined to do something after my interaction with the school management on the state of amenities in the school, lack of toilet facilities in particular. This motivated me to carry out this project,” he said.

“I am also enthusiastic about developmental issues. As you all know, this state has suffered greatly from the dangers posed by indiscriminate defecations. There is a need for development, and I believe that this project will help improve the wellbeing of the pupils and reduce open defecation.”

According to him, the project was executed in partnership with high spirited individuals in the community who out of empathy decided to restore hope to the 74-year-old school after several years of being abandoned by the government.

The Corps member, Arogbonlo Israel, with the state code: OD/19C/0928, hails from Yagba West Area of Kogi State. He graduated from Kogi State University where he studied Mass Communication.

Commending Corps Member Israel on behalf of the NYSC State Coordinator, Mr Oyebade Babatunde described the gesture as laudable, noting the Scheme is proud with the project executed by the Corps Member.

“It’s not an easy task to pool resources during this COVID-19 period but the Scheme sincerely commends Corps Member Israel for his commitment towards getting sponsors for the project, and also executing it without fear or favour. You’ve indeed made NYSC proud and it’s our prayer you’ll excel in all your endeavours. I urge all other Corps Members to emulate that gesture and also make NYSC proud,” he stated.

Also, the school headmistress Mrs Adeboyeje Morenike thanked the Corps Member for the project, stating that school has been longing for such for a long time

Her words; “On behalf of the staff, pupils, and the parents, we sincerely thank Corper Israel for this good gesture he has exhibited because this toilet is one of the major problems we’re having but today he (Corps Member Israel) has restored our lost hope.”

One of the pupils, Omotayo Faith who spoke on behalf of his colleagues said; “We’re very excited with the project because we can now make use of the toilet anytime we want to poo (defecate) instead of using the open field as we normally do before.”

A parent simply identified as Mrs Olajide prayed for the Corps Member while describing the executed project as “unforgettable gesture in the history of St. Theresa Primary school”

“All my kids finished from this school (St. Theresa). I was so excited when I saw Corper Israel embarking on this project because it’s indeed a felt need for the school. I pray for God to reward him for this good heart shown.”

The event which was a grand type had the presence of the Commissioner of Youths and Sports represented by Mrs. Olukemi Okukpe, Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Correctional Service, Barr. Tunde Ogundare, Director of Kids and Teens Resource Centre represented by Adeniji Olamojuba, and Mountain of Fire Southwest 4 Youth Pastor, Oluwatosin Jatto. Other dignitaries were the officials from the State NYSC and Corps Members from Batch ‘A20’ and ‘C19′ respectively.

Vanguard News