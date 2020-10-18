OPERATION CROCODILE SMILE: Send army to Sambisa, Birnin Gwari, others, not streets, CNG tells FG

… says planned exercise’ll result in chaos

By Victor Ajiromanus

The Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, has cautioned the Federal Government against going ahead with its planned military exercise, Operation Crocodile Smile, saying it could lead to choas at a time like this.

It also described the operation scheduled to commence on October 20, 2020, as ill-timed and ill-advised.

The group said this today in a statement by its spokesperson, Mr. Abdul-azeez Suleiman.

According to CNG:”the move to deploy the military on Nigerians already taken over by peaceful #EndSARS and #EndInsecuriyNow protesters is ill-timed, ill-advised and a deliberate and costly attempt to provoke the setting in of chaos and further instability.