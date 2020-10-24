operation-ggo:-campaign-to-free-ghislaine-maxwell-from-jail-is-launched

The family of Ghislaine Maxwell has launched a campaign to get her out of jail, claiming she’s lost considerable weight and her human rights were violated.

Operation GGO, a campaign to ‘get Ghislaine out’ from her Brooklyn prison cell, comes after she previously sought release this summer on a $5million bail related to sex trafficking charges.

She maintained her innocence, but the Manhattan judge deemed her a flight risk considering she had evaded capture for nearly a year.

Brian Basham, a family friend and a PR professional, has set out to free Maxwell from the ‘cruel’ and ‘vindictive’ treatment she’s allegedly received at the hands of U.S. authorities.

Basham alleged that the heiress has lost 25lbs since she was placed in custody because guards won’t accommodate her vegan diet, The Telegraph reports.

The former socialite is on remand for child sex trafficking charges linked to Jeffrey Epstein and may be in jail a year before her trial next summer. Pictured, the pair together in 2005

When Maxwell complained, Basham told The Telegraph, prison officials simply removed her scales to stop her from recording her weight.

‘She has lost 25lbs in jail but when she complained they took away her weighing machine so she could not weigh herself,’ he told the newspaper.

Basham also alleged that prison officials forced Maxwell to wear clothes made from paper and banned her from wearing bras over fears she’s a suicide risk.

The concerns echoed those of Jeffrey Epstein, who died by suicide in a Manhattan jail cell last year while awaiting trial.

Epstein, a New York financier whose reputation was marred with allegations of child molestation, was indicted on sex trafficking and conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking charges.

He was repeatedly accused of the vile act throughout his adult life and pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor for prostitution in Florida in 2008.

He was awaiting trial at the Metropolitan Correctional Center jail in New York City when he committed suicide by hanging inside his jail cell in August 2019.

Epstein’s death rocked the country and was a shocking blow for a number of his victims who had come forward.

Jeffrey Epstein (left) died via suicide in August 2019 and Ghislaine Maxwell (right) managed to evade authorities for nearly a year

Ghislaine Maxwell has reportedly lost 25lbs while in cusotdy because she’s not being fed vegan meals with ‘proper nutrition’

Pictured: The Metropolitan Detention Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York where Maxwell has been held since this summer

Maxwell, who was accused of being his ‘madam,’ soon fled and managed to avoid authorities for months before she was detained in New Hampshire. She was charged with six federal crimes, including enticement of minors and sex trafficking.

Basham told The Telegraph that prison guards have stopped talking to Maxwell, who spends her days isolated in a 9ft by 7ft cell.

Her loneliness, according to Basham, is exacerbated by the fact that letter from family have not reached her.

‘She is unable to talk to her sisters and their letters are being vindictively not given to her,’ he told the publication.

‘She is in a cell 9ft by 7ft on a floor of the prison with no one else on it. The last I heard is that the guards have now stopped speaking to her so she is very much in isolation.

‘I am told that none of the members of the family have been able to visit or talk to her directly.’

Basham has offered to help the Maxwell’s pro bono to secure her bail ahead of her trial in July 2021.

He told The Telegraph that he volunteered to spearhead the campaign because ‘because I thought that the dog and pony show put on by the Department of Justice and the FBI had attempted to whip what I think of as a lynch mob into further frenzy.’

He added that he found it appalling that Maxwell was still in custody when other convicted sex offenders, specifically Harvey Weinstein and Bill Cosby, were granted bail.

Pictured (left to right): Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein, and musician Michael Bolton pose for a portrait during a party at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club, Palm Beach, Florida

Brian Basham: ‘Both Weinstein and Cosby were given bail and they were men who were a danger to women. That can’t be said of Ghislaine at all’

‘Both Weinstein and Cosby were given bail and they were men who were a danger to women. That can’t be said of Ghislaine at all,’ he said.

Maxwell has denied all six counts relating to child sex trafficking and procurement and perjury.

In desposition documents released Thursday, it was revealed Maxwell repeatedly lashed out against alleged victim Virginia Giuffre’s lawyers, tried to object to questioning and at one point pounded her fist on the table.

After the fit, she remarked: ‘Can we be clear, I didn’t threaten anybody.’

The combative Maxwell continually denied all wrongdoing. She refused to answer questions about her sex life with Epstein, denied she participated in orgies and rebuffed questions about underage girls, including a 13-year-old, being in Epstein’s home.

Maxwell lashed out after being asked if calling a sexual abuse victim a liar is harmful. She ranted: ‘I would like to say all the terrible things Virginia Roberts said about me is extremely harmful and you should turn that around’

She became agitated and refused to answer whether she believed it was psychologically harmful for an adult to have sex with a minor.

‘What are you asking me? I don’t know what you are asking,’ Maxwell responded. ‘This has nothing to do with Virginia Roberts.’

She denied taking nude photos of Epstein’s victims, yet insisted that every photo she took was by request and would have been ‘mainstream type magazine photos’ that ‘could have been very happily and expected to be displayed on your parents’ mantel piece or grandparents’ mantel piece’.

President Bill Clinton and Britain’s Prince Andrew were also brought up during the hours-long conversation, with Maxwell profusely denying Clinton had been to Epstein’s ‘pedo’ island.

She also skirted questions about Giuffre’s claim that Prince Andrew used a Spitting Image puppet to grope her in Epstein’s New York home. Giuffre has claimed she was instructed to have sex with Prince Andrew multiple times, claims that he vehemently denied.

Maxwell is currently in jail awaiting trial on charges that she lured girls as young as 14 years old for pedophile Epstein to abuse between 1994 and 1997.

Federal prosecutors in New York claim Maxwell perjured herself in the deposition when she was asked if Epstein had ‘a scheme to recruit underage girls for sexual massages’.

Maxwell flatly said: ‘I don’t know what you are talking about.’

Prince Andrew wore a face covering today as he was seen for the first time since bombshell Maxwell files were released on Thursday

In the bombshell 2016 deposition Maxwell refused to discuss their sex life as she dodged questions about orgies, underage girls and Prince Andrew (pictured today)

Maxwell said she continued to be friends with Epstein even after his plea deal in 2006 for prostitution charges, because she is a ‘very loyal person’ and because Epstein was ‘a very good to me when my father passed away’

She lashed out when asked if she ever helped recruit underage girls for Epstein to abuse, saying: ‘First of all, you are trying to trap me, I will not be trapped.

‘You are asking me if I recruit, I told you no.

‘I totally resent and find it disgusting that you use the word recruit. I already told you I don’t know what you are saying about that and your implication is repulsive.’

Maxwell denied that Epstein had any ‘negative, unflattering, private or potentially embarrassing information’ on her, and her lawyer objected to the question if the billionaire was aware of any ‘illegal activity’ that she had conducted.

Maxwell claimed she had never done anything illegal, but admitted she had a DUI on her record stemming from an arrest in the UK.

The deposition was redacted in parts, with the names of Prince Andrew, Victoria’s Secret boss Les Wexner, Alan Dershowitz and some mentions of the Clintons blocked out.

However, they were still identifiable through details given and previous reporting.

Meanwhile, the names of four underage victims were not redacted in the document.