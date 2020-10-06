Operation Thunder Strike kills two bandits on Kaduna/Abuja road

Armed robbers invade another Catholic Church in Benue



Four drown as van plunges into river

Troops of Operation Thunder Strike has killed two bandits and injured many others in an encounter on Abuja/Kaduna highway, said the Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche.

He stated yesterday that the troops overpowered the bandits with heavy fire, which resulted in two fatalities and the recovery of some weapons.

According to him, the strike was in continuation of an aggressive operation to counter banditry and other crimes facing the country.

Enenche said while acting on credible intelligence on the movement of suspected bandits towards Abuja’Kaduna expressway, the troops deployed at Rijana swiftly mobilised to the scene and laid an ambush.

“Also, in the course of the encounter, two locally-made guns were recovered. Currently, the troops have continued to dominate the area with aggressive patrols to deny bandits freedom of action,” he added.

Meanwhile, armed robbers, about 2 a.m. on Monday, attacked St. Augustine Catholic Church in Demekpe area of Makurdi, Benue State.

The Director, Social Communication, Makurdi Diocese, Rev. Fr. Moses Iorapuu, confirmed the incident on phone to newsmen.

He said the Parish Priest, Rev. Fr. Solomon Mfa, told him that the robbers took away several items, including phones, ATM cards, shoes, soft drinks as well as an undisclosed amount of money.

“He said the ones he saw did not cover their faces. They asked him for dollars, but he told them he did not have any, hence they took away the money they could find among other items. He has reported the matter to the police.

About two months ago, a Catholic Church was robbed in Makurdi, which led to the closure of the church by the bishop.

In another development, at least four persons lost their lives when a Hilux van plunged into the Tyo-Mu River near the Air Force base in Makurdi last Sunday.

The van was reportedly returning from a holiday in Obudu Cattle Ranch, Cross River State when the accident occurred.

Driver of the bus, it was learned, lost control of the vehicle and veered off into the river.

At press time, one body was said to have been recovered.