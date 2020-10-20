Opposition peddling falsehood about Obi, says ex-commissioner

Our Reporter

A former Anambra State Commissioner for Information, Chief Joe-Martins Uzodike, has said the information trending on some social media platforms on the purported relationship between his erstwhile boss and former Governor Peter Obi and the sacked Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) is false.

Obi had been accused of turning a blind eye to the atrocities of SARS in the state and engineering the demolition of Upper Class Hotel at Onitsha.

But in a statement on Monday, Uzodike asserted that Obi was beyond reproach in his conduct all through his two terms as governor.

Challenging those he called Obi’s desperate traducers to prove the contrary, Uzodike stressed that Obi ran an open and transparent government, whereupon everybody knew what he did at any particular time.

The ex-commissioner noted that Obi came into office when Anambra State was facing grave security challenges and that the then governor interacted with heads of the various security agencies, especially during weekly security meetings.

He said the ex-governor did not need to deal with or know the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), like the retired Mr. James Nwafor, mentioned by those he called news peddlers.