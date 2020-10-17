Organised labour leaders call off Strike in Kwara

By Demola Akinyemi

Ilorin..Organised labour leaders in kwara state on Friday called off the ongoing strike over payment of N30,000 minimum after several hours of meeting with representatives of the state government.

They directed their members to resume work on Monday while they resume negotiation with the government.

The aggrieved workers had embarked on indefinite strike on Tuesday after the 14 Day ultimatum given the state government expired.

Several talks between the two parties on payment of the minimum wage had collapsed before they reached an agreement yesterday.

Chairman of the state branch of NLC,Alh Issa Ore who confirmed this in an interview with journalists late yesterday afternoon after the meeting said the strike has been called off and directed workers to resume work on Monday.

He said,”We have directed all our members to resume work on Monday, to enable us resume negotiation with the state government over the payment of the minimum wage ”

The Acting Chairman Comrade Ezekiel Adesoji Adegoke also told journalists the labour leaders are not confrontational as they are asking for their legitimate rights in order for them to be able to meet their family responsibilities.

The Head of service ,Mrs Modupe Susan Oluwole who commended the labour leaders for their understanding, said at the end of the negotiation it would be a win-win situation for all the parties.

She said,”The government is truly interested in the payment of the N30000 minimum wage,but for the lean purse.But we will find ways around it and everybody will be happy at the end of the resumed negotiation “