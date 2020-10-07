Organisers promise excellent Felix Anirah football tourney in Delta State

• Winners to pocket N1.5 million

Organisers of the third Felix Anirah Football Tournament (FAFT 2020) have promised to deliver an excellent tourney. Members of the organising committee were unveiled at Sapele Atlantic Club, Delta State on Monday.

The 2020 edition of the soccer tournament has been extended beyond Delta, Edo states, as neighbouring Bayelsa State has joined the competition.



The Felix Anirah Football Tournament is now the biggest grassroots soccer tournament in Delta State and the entire south-south region.

Veteran sports journalist, and chairman of Edo State Sports Commission, Godwin Dudu-Orumen, is the head of the Organising Committee, while former NNPC FC star, Japheth Olomu, serves as vice chairman.

Other members of the committee are Uforma Jebrume (secretary), former Nigeria Referee Association Vice President, Dave Egho (head of technical and officials), Larry Kubeinje (head of welfare and logistics), and Clarkson Ogo (Head of media). Onome Johnbull and Davison Akpobume will serve as tournament coordinators.

The FAFT 2020 tourney is tentatively scheduled to run from November 15 to December 15, and winners are expected to pocket over N1.5 million. The amount is the highest winning prize in a grassroots football tournament in Delta State.

Meanwhile, foreign and international scouts have indicated their interest to be part of the tournament, according to the sponsor.Chief Felix Anirah, a member of Delta State House of Assembly, has congratulated the new board of the Delta State Football Association (DFA), urging the Ken Nwamucha-led board to be proactive in repositioning football in Delta state.

Anirah hinted that a novelty match to serve as curtain raiser would take place at the Sapele Township Stadium, where ex-players will entertain the crowd.

