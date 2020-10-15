Orientation camps resume November 10 — NYSC

The Management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced Nov. 10 for the resumption of orientation activities for prospective corps members in all its 37 camps across the country.

The Director, Press and Public Relations of the NYSC, Adenike Adeyemi, said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

The NYSC advised all prospective corps members to adhere strictly to COVID-19 protocols while in camp, in order to have a hitch-free orientation course.

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, also twitted to that effect via his official Twitter handle.

“The Resumption of the NYSC Orientation Camp for prospective Youth Corps members has been approved and opens on Nov. 10. Full COVID-19 Protocols will be enforced,” the minister said via his Twitter handle.

The federal government had on March 18, 2020, ordered the immediate closure of National Youth Corps Service orientation camps nationwide over coronavirus fears.

(NAN)