Oritsefemi Denies Allegations He Physically Assaulted His Wife

Oritsefemi and Nabila

“Double Wahala” crooner Oritsefemi has shut down allegations that he physically assaulted his wife Nabila.

Last week, the singer was in the news after Nabila moved out of their matrimonial home to stay with actress Caroline Hutching.

There were speculations that Nabila fled the house because Oritsefemi physically abuses her. The rumours were fuelled further when the entertainer took to social media to publicly apologise to Nabila.

His apology reads:

“Forgive me my love I miss you daily boo .. I truly miss everything about you , make una help me beg her please.. I need to enter street for this #endsars Na me really fit this sars people,Na them father I be … person gats fist him home before him focus outside.. I beg my people make una beg her for me… am deeply sorry nabila … I love you from the bottom of my heart.”

Caroline buttressed the allegation when defended herself against Ortisefemi who accused her of separating him from his wife.

According to Caroline, she does not interfere with other people’s marriages or relationships. She stated in an Instagram post that the home must be a safe place and she is against domestic violence.

Caroline also took to the comment section of a post shared by Oritsefemi on his Instagram page to call the singer to order for accusing her of separating him from his wife.

She said she would have ignored him but he needs to explain how Nabila got some injuries. Caroline wrote:

“On a normal day I would have ignored you but you need to explain to the same social media how I am evil. Femi you beat up your wife, tore her leg, your daughter had to call the neighbour to save her and she was rushed to the hospital. I paid the hospital bill. You never came to visit her. Yet I begged her to come back to you after two weeks of running away from you out of fear, she came back, one week later, you got intoxicated with alcohol, got admitted to the hospital and attempted to beat up your wife in the hospital. A woman that was just healing from trauma of your abuse, you still wanted to beat her again?”

She added:

“Femi I am evil because I gave her my home to recuperate? If you gave your wife a safe place will she be out of her home? Don’t push my buttons. Just because you came from the ghetto does not mean you should act like one. Grow up already. You have two daughters and a wife to lead. Apparently, I learnt you are of the habit of beating her. I don’t interfere in husband and wife issues but if your wife runs for help because you keep beating her, be rest assured we will challenge you. Keep your fist for men like yourself. Yes, I am divorced but my friends can always count on me to be there for them. Concerning your cheap threat, I am waiting for you. Joker.”

The couple now appear to be settling their differences as Nabila has moved back home and Oritsefemi took to social media to thank his fans for helping him plead with her.

In a recent interview, Oritsefemi also denied that Nabila moved out because of domestic violence.

He said,

“Honestly, I do not have any problem with my wife. (Whatever Caroline said) was her own issue. There has never been any case of domestic violence in my home. Did my wife say it anywhere that I was violent towards her? It means there is nothing like that. I am telling you the gospel truth. “I don’t have any problem with anybody. I just want to thank Nigerians for helping me beg my wife to come back home. She is back home and I am satisfied and happy.”

Born Oritsefemi Majemite Ekele popularly known by his first name Oritse Femi, he married Nabila Fash in a lavish wedding ceremony back in 2017.

So grand was the wedding that Ortisefemi claimed that his wedding drew more attention than Davido and Wizkid December shows of same year combined. The comment drew the attention of trolls who slammed him for the “frivolous statement.”