Ortom, Ndukuba score political leadership low

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State (middle) during the 60th Independence anniversary celebration and parade, at Kano Pillars Stadium in Kano…yesterday



•Ganduje urges aggregation of strength for unity



•Nepotism, lack of political will incapacitated Nigeria, says HURIWA

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has said that political leaders have completely failed Nigerians after 60 years of independence from colonialists.



At an inter-denominational service organised by Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) at IBB Square, Makurdi, Ortom said if he were permitted, he would apologise on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari for the abysmal failure.

His words: “Nothing is working in this country. Benue would have been consumed, if not for the grace of God and his mercies upon our lives because we trust in him. In other states, the security situation is worse than what we are seeing here.”

Similarly, Primate of All Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Bishop Henry Ndukuba, said that the political leadership has deviated from the visions of the founding fathers.

He, however, stressed that those who fought for the nation’s independence were selfless and considerate for one another while those who took over from them only saw the power and glamour.

Speaking at a special service to mark the 60th independence anniversary yesterday in Abuja, Ndukuba noted that there was something fundamentally wrong with the crop of leadership in the country today.

ON his part, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has appealed for aggregation of common strength to achieve unity.Ganduje made the appeal at the march past organised by the state government to commemorate the nation’s 60th independence anniversary at the Kano Pillars Stadium, Sabon Gari, Kano.

He stressed that while reflecting on the nation’s journey in the last 60 years, “there is every reason to glorify the Almighty God” for keeping the country together, even in the face of challenges.

HOWEVER, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria of Nigeria (HURIWA) has said that nepotism, lack of political will and poor governance rendered the nation incapable of being identified as a developed country despite abundance of human and mineral resources.

It, however, called on Nigerians to atone for the many misdeeds of the political and military elite that destroyed the nation.

In a statement issued yesterday in Abuja by the National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, and National Media Affairs Director, Zainab Yusuf, HURIWA backed the advocacy by millions of Nigerians for the convocation of a national dialogue across the country by the different levels of governments for Nigerians to re-formulate the most workable systems and terms of continued existence as a political entity.

