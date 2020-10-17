Osimhen Celebrates Debut Serie A Goal With #EndPoliceBrutality Shirt

Super Eagles striker celebrates his debut Seria A goal with Napoli on October 17, 2020. Credit: @IntChampionsCup

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, on Saturday scored his first goal in Serie A as a Napoli player.

The striker scored his debut goal with a finish against Atalanta in the 43rd minute.

After scoring, Osimhen held up a shirt with the inscription “End Police Brutality in Nigeria”.

He has previously shown his support for the #EndSARS protesters in Nigeria.

On October 12, the striker took to Twitter saying the power of the people outweighs those in government.

“The power of the people is always stronger than the people in power. remember DAT #ReformNigeriaPolice,” he tweeted.

Two days earlier, he also called for an end to police brutality in the country, insisting that the human rights abuses by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) must end.

This comes three months after Napoli signed him with a $94.6 million to bring Nigeria forward to southern Italy on a five-year deal.

Osimhen’s move to the Gli Azzurri trumps the prize Arsenal paid for Ivory Coast forward, Nicolas Pepe last year.

Last term, the former Charleroi (from where he moved to France) man scored 18 goals in all games for Lille and has been linked with a move to Naples in recent times.

His stellar showing for the French side saw him winning the Lille Player of the Season just as he made it to Ligue 1’s team for the 2019/2020 campaign.