Osimhen rated 3rd in summer signings

By Morakinyo Abodunrin

Victor Osimhen’s ground-breaking transfer to SSC Napoli from Lille has been rated third in the Top 10 list of most expensive signings this summer.

The Blue Azzurri in July announced the capture of the 21-year-old striker on a permanent transfer for a for a club record fee of 70 million euros plus another 10 million in bonuses.

With the transfers windows closed across the major leagues of Europe, Osimhen’s deal has been picked as one of the best in the period under review as the 2013 FIFA U-17 World Cup winner 10 comes close in third position behind the duo of 24-year-old Brazilian Arthur Melo and 21-year-old German Kai Havertz.

While Arthur cost Juventus 72 million euros to be lured away from Barcelona, Chelsea paid 80 million euros to prise away Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen.

Though yet to score his first goal in the Serie A, Osimhen hinted he would not be encumbered with the African record fee paid by Napoli to acquire his services.

“There is no pressure on me since I came here (to Napoli) rather, I just need to work and do what I loved doing,” Osimhen told NationSport. “ I just need to do my work on the pitch and give my all like I have always been doing… this is the most important thing for me and there is no pressure at all. I just want to do my thing in my own way.”

Meanwhile, Portuguese midfielder Rúben Dias who was bought for 68 million Euros from Benfica by Manchester City, is in fourth position in the summer transfer classifications.

Other impressive deals listed included that of Miralem Pjanic( Juventus to Barcelona for 60 million euros); Álvaro Morata (Chelsea to Atlético for 56 million Euros); Timo Werner(RB Leipzig to Chelsea for 53 million euros); Ben Chilwell (Leicester to Chelsea for 50.2 million euros); Thomas Partey (Atlético to Arsenal for 50 million euros) and Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan to PSG for 50 million euros).