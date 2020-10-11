Osimhen reveals his ultimate football dream

Our Reporter

NAPOLI striker Victor Osimhen said he is aiming to become the African Footballer of the Year one day.

The Nigeria international disclosed that the personal feat remains a target for him after claiming the Caf Youth Player of the Year award in 2015, thanks to his goalscoring heroics at the Fifa U17 World Cup in Chile that year.

After making two appearances in the Serie A this season, Osimhen is hoping to establish himself at Napoli and join Nwankwo Kanu, Victor Ikpeba and Emmanuel Amuneke as the only Nigerians to have won the prestigious continental honour.

Last season, the 21-year-old was named the best African player in the Ligue 1 after his contribution of 13 goals in 27 matches for Lille.

“My dream is to become the African Footballer of the Year,” Osimhen said in a video posted by Napoli. “I still have a long way to go but I think I’m working towards that direction and I think I am on the right path.

“As a man, it won’t be easy but I think having my own family will be a dream come true for me. I still have a long way to go so I’m not thinking about that now.

“Football is the only thing on my mind right now, I just want to keep focusing and of course, with my new club a lot is expected of me.”