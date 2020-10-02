Osinbajo and ACF’s ‘Trump’ strategy

By Chidi Okoro

YOU would not have thought it possible, but as September comes to an end, over 205,000 Americans – more than any other country in the world – have died from coronavirus.

The pandemic has sobered the world’s economic and military superpower, the United States, with over seven million of its citizens infected.

Some people have laid the blame for the severity of the situation in America at the feet of President Donald Trump.

It is not difficult to see why.

Several US media organisations have recently published stories claiming that Trump knew as early as January, how deadly the virus was before it hit the country, but thought it prudent to downplay its seriousness.

In March, during which over 1,000 Americans died of the disease in a single day in New York alone, the White House declared the pandemic a national emergency.

The US President reportedly told respected journalist Bob Woodward in an interview same month that: “I wanted to always play it down. I still like playing it down, because I don’t want to create a panic.”

Trump’s panic control strategy may or may not have contributed to America’s high COVID-19 death rate, but it reminds one of another potentially deadly strategy proposed by Northern Nigerian socio-political group, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on September 28.

The advice followed a comment Osinbajo made at the Ecumenical Centre in Abuja during the nation’s 60th Independence inter-denominational church service with the theme: Together… Come, Let Us Rebuild…

Osinbajo said Nigerians need to collectively address the challenges militating against nation-building to avoid breakup.

With the challenges facing the country, the vice-president stressed the essence of showing love to fellow Nigerians, adding that “Fortunately for us in Nigeria, our walls are not yet broken but have cracks that could lead to break, if not properly addressed.”

Osinbajo, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, said: “The theme should serve as a clarion call to Nigerians to be prepared to contribute their quota to national development.

“We need love for this nation. We need selfless love to rebuild Nigeria. It is only that kind of love that can help us as Nigerians to rebuild the cracks that we have in our walls, in our country Nigeria.”

According to media reports, socio-political groups such as Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Afenifere and the Pan Niger Delta Forum advised that Osinbajo’s warning that cracks in the country could lead to its breakup, should not be taken for granted.

They said Nigerians could not continue to live in denial.

But the ACF, though admitting that there were unhealthy cracks, advised the vice-president not to make such a statement because it could worsen tension in the country.

Its National Publicity Secretary, Emmanuel Yawe, was quoted as saying that, “The cracks are unhealthy but we expect the vice president to calm nerves and not make a pronouncement that will aggravate the situation.

“The ACF is hopeful that Nigeria will overcome its current travails as it did in the past and even overcame a fratricidal war to break up Nigeria. To do this, Nigerian leaders like Osinbanjo should watch their words.”

This position is an interesting one, but, quite frankly, is potentially fatal.

The ACF, like Trump, does not seem to realise that the strategy of keeping from Nigerians, the facts of the precariousness of the country’s state of affairs, could backfire in the long run.

It seemingly does not realise the severity of Nigeria’s case of disunity, which Prof Osinbajo – a gentleman – alluded to, albeit with a positive outlook.

Just two weeks ago, for instance, news headlines were dominated by statements by two elder statesmen – former President Olusegun Obasanjo and playwright Prof Wole Soyinka – expressing concerns about the sorry state of our national cohesiveness.

Obasanjo, in early September, claimed that Nigeria is becoming a failed state and is more divided under President Muhammadu Buhari.

On September 15, Soyinka backed Obasanjo and warned that the country is on the edge of total collapse.

“The nation is divided as never before,” Soyinka said, in a statement, Between ‘Dividers-in-chief’ and Dividers-in-law.

Other Nigerians, including the convener of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Prof Ango Abdullahi, have also often warned about cracks in the country’s unity.

Of course, ‘Divider in Chief’ was in reference to the Federal Government’s criticism of Obasanjo while defending Buhari’s efforts at promoting nation building and Nigeria’s unity.

As part of the defence, Minister of Information Lai Mohammed said on September 13 that President Buhari’s efforts prevented Nigeria from becoming a failed state.

In his statement sent by his spokesperson, Segun Adeyemi, Mr Mohammed did not mention Obasanjo’s name but said, “Those who genuinely love Nigeria will support, rather than subvert,” Buhari’s “committed leadership.”

The Minister said President Buhari came into office at a time that a swathe of the country’s territory was under occupation, a period when many Nigerian towns and cities, including the capital city of Abuja, were a playground for insurgents and a moment that the nation’s wealth had been looted dry, with little or nothing to show for the nation’s huge earnings, especially in the area of infrastructure.

“Nigeria today faces a lot of challenges. But whatever situation the country has found itself in, things would have been much worse but for the deft management of resources, unprecedented fight against corruption, determined battle against insurgency and banditry as well as the abiding courage of Mr. President in piloting the ship of state,” Mohammed said.

The Federal Government has a point. It has indeed taken many steps to stop the insurgency and try to get the country on the path of national development.

But where questions still remain, politicians must find the courage and integrity to tell their people the truth, even while looking for a solution.

This is what Prof Osinbajo has done, rather than pretending that all is perfect.

Hopefully, all will be well, but the ACF must do itself a favour and meditate on the immortal words of the late rights activist Martin Luther King, Jr., when he said, “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.”