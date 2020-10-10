Osinbajo confers with IG, others on SARS

[FILES] Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has met with the Inspector-General of Police(IG), Mohammed Adamu, Director-General, Department of State Services(DSS), Yusuf Bichi and Executive Secretary, National Human Rights Commission(NHRC), Tony Ojukwu.

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement in Abuja said that the meeting was held on Friday, to determine the next steps toward addressing concerns of Nigerians on the excesses of Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS).

“The Vice President and IG later briefed President Muhammadu Buhari who gave further directives to the IG on the matter,” he said.

Meanwhile, Buhari has directed the I-G to ensure that personnel of the force remained fully accountable to the people.



The President’s directive was made public in series of tweets on Friday night.



Buhari also affirmed the people’s right to public protest and appealed for calm.

Osinbajo had on Oct. 4, met with the I-G at his residence over the activities of SARS and other police tactical units.

The Vice President had told State House correspondents that he was angry that young people were harassed; sometimes maimed and killed by policemen.

He said such actions perpetrated by those saddled with the responsibilities of protecting the citizens were unacceptable.

