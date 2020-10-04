Osinbajo says reform in ‘offing’ in reaction to #EndSARS

Vice President Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has hinted of immediate reforms of the Nigeria Police following anger over the reported upsurge of harrassment of Nigerians in the hands of SARS operatives in the country.

“It is very obvious that this is a major concern, a few bad eggs in the police force are causing all of these problems because it is all over the place, in different states,” Osinbajo said on Sunday. “There is a need to take serious action.

“I AM very concerned, in fact, very angry about what I see, happening to young men and women who are arrested, in some cases maimed or killed by men of the police force.”

He was fielding questions on the economic challenges besetting Nigerians and the upsurge in the harassment of people among other violations of the rights of especially young Nigerians by men of FSARS.

Osinbajo, who earlier held a meeting with the Inspector General of Police at his residence, said the President and himself had discussed the matter on a number of occasions, noting the President’s displeasure about such reports and his resolve to ensure reforms.

According to him, such violations are “completely unacceptable because these are individuals who are meant to protect Nigerians. The arrest, maiming or killing of young people or anyone at all, is completely wrong. It is unlawful and illegal, and anyone involved in this act ought to be investigated and prosecuted.”

“Today, I had a meeting with the Inspector General of Police, we reviewed several of these issues. The President and I have had discussions on this, he is very concerned about it. He wants to see a reform.

“You are probably aware that the IGP has issued a statement looking at all these issues, in particular, the warning against the use of these tactical units such as SARS for purposes of doing anything other than anti-robbery.

“For example, and I think in his statement, he specifically said that you cannot have a situation where SARS says, they are investigating cybercrime by arresting young men and women carrying their laptops and phones. Cybercrime is an electronic crime. I don’t see how you can investigate that by seizing people’s phones in a taxi or in their cars.

“The IG’s statement today is a good first step. He has said clearly that policemen must wear police uniforms. You cannot say that because you belong to a tactical unit, you can dress in your casual clothing and be armed, because people can’t even tell the difference between robbers and the police if you are not properly dressed in police uniform. So, clearly, a reform is in the offing.”

