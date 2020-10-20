osun-declares-curfew-over-#endsars-protests

Toba Adedeji, Osogbo

Osun Governor Adegboyega Oyetola on Tuesday night declared a 24-hour curfew in the State.

A statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji, said: “With a high sense of responsibility the unfortunate dangerous dimension the protests of #EndSARS have assumed across the country, particularly in the South-West States.

” The Governor would not have been alive to preside over today’s security meeting following the attempt on his life last Saturday.

“Despite the Saturday incident, we have allowed the protest to continue in the hope that the real protesters would take charge of the protest.

“Events of the last 48 hours have however shown clearly that the protests have been hijacked by criminals and hoodlums.

“As a responsible and responsive government that took the sacred oath to protect the lives and property of our citizens, we will not sit and watch criminals unleash terror on our State.

“Consequently, the governor hereby imposes a 24-hour curfew on the parts of the State, effective from 11.59 pm today, Tuesday, October 20, until further notice.

“By implication, there shall be no movement except those on essential duties who will be permitted to move around. These set of persons must have valid identifications to move around during the period of the curfew.

“All citizens and residents are enjoined to comply with this directive as any person found contravening this order shall be arrested and made to face the wrath of the law.”