osun-government-says-14-lgas-affected-by-looting

Gov Oyetola Gboyega of Osun State

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Osun State Government on Thursday said looting of government and private property in the state cut across 14 Local Government Areas, as it commenced return of the looted property items to owners who can identify their property

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola had granted 72-hour amnesty period to the looters to return the stolen items which expired on Wednesday, during which some of the looted materials were returned.

Supervising the return of the looted items at the Parking lot of the Government House in Osogbo, Secretary of the ad-hoc committee on recovery of stolen items, Mr Samson Owoyokun, said the looting affected fourteen local governments areas of the state.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Special Duties added that most of the looters dropped the items at either roadside or in some isolated areas while whistleblower called the attention of the committee to it for pick up.

“The wanton looting cut across 14 Local Government Areas of the state and the committee was going round to pick it. Those who can identify their property have been coming to get it.

“Most of the recovered items were dropped by the looters in different places across the council areas and the committee went round to pick them and some of the owners have identified their properties and we are releasing it to them”, he said.

The Executive Secretary, Osun Health Insurance Scheme, OHIS, Dr Adeniyi Oginni, told newsmen that he has identified fifteen per cent of the agency’s stolen property, regretting that many of its property was also vandalized during the attack on Saturday.

Oginni added that the 72-hour amnesty period declared by Governor Oyetola played a critical role in the recovery of the stolen items.

“It was like a malicious attack on the agency. Apart from the things that were carted away, many things were vandalized.

“About fifteen per cent have been recovered. Though, some of the electronics like flat TV have spoilt. There is a very critical aspect of our properties that have not been recovered. Our server, all our computers (both desktops and laptops). We have not seen anyone of them.

“We are appealing to the residents of the state to quickly notify the law enforcement agents whenever they see anybody trying to sell electronics equipment.

Also one of the aides to Senator representing Osun Central, Dr Ajibola Bashiru, Mr Bisi Babalola, confirmed that some of the property carted away in the Senator’s house have been identified.

He said about forty-five per cent of the motorcycles, deep freezers and sewing machines have been identified among the returned loots.

Vanguard News Nigeria.