Osun Monarch Runs For His Life As Hoodlums Invade Palace, Attempt To Kidnap Him

The Akire of Ikire, Oba Olatunse Falabi narrowly escaped being killed by yet to be identified hoodlums who attacked the palace on Monday.

According to reports, it was learnt that all the palace guards took to their heels when the irate mob numbering thousands stormed the palace in their bid to kidnap the monarch.

The reason for the invasion has remained unknown but this may not be unconnected with the lingering Obaship tussle in the town, The Nigerian Tribune reports.

Eyewitness’ account, however, revealed that, on the arrival of the hoodlums, they removed the king’s crown and ordered him to move out of the palace before the intervention of the security men who rescued him from the hands of the abductors.

As at the time of filing in this report, the monarch had been rescued by armed soldiers and taken to an unknown destination for safety.

Before being rescued, the soldiers were said to have clashed with the hoodlums who threw stones at them before later overpowered them.

Report on the development has, however, remained sketchy because while some claim that two persons lost their lives in the process, others countered it, saying no life was lost to the incident.

Speaking on the development, the state police command Public Relations Officer, Mrs Yemisi Opalola confirmed that attack but denied the claim that two persons lost their lives in the incident.

She, however, disclosed that normalcy has returned to the town.

Like this: Like Loading...