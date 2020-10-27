osun-receives-looted-properties-from-10-local-councils

By Toba Adedeji, Osogbo

The Osun State Government has announced that it has received looted properties from 10 local government areas within the 48-hour of the amnesty given by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

Oyetola had, during an on-the-spot assessment of some of the properties vandalised across the state, given the looters of government and private properties 72 hours to return the properties or face the wrath of the law.

A statement by the Chairman of the Loots Recovery Committee and Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor, Prince Abdullah Binuyo, noted that the government had received a sizeable number of the looted properties in about 10 local government areas.

The statement reads: “In just 24 hours, many of the people in possession of looted properties are already responding to the governor’s amnesty directives. The response has been encouraging and we commend the people, who have responded so far.

“Governor Oyetola, a man whose word is his bond, has promised amnesty to those who have surrendered looted properties in their possession so far. But there are still so much more out there yet to be recovered.”

He, therefor, implored those in possession of looted properties to return them within the time the governor gave to the local government chairmen and traditional rulers.