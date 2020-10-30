osun-state-government-returns-recovered-property-to-owners

Oyetola inspected looted items that have been recovered so far. Photo; TWITTER/GBOYEGAOYETOLA

Osun State government, yesterday, returned looted materials to their owners.

Hoodlums and other residents last Saturday had engaged in a looting spree of both public and private property, a development that led to the re-imposition of a 24-hour curfew.

The state governor, Gboyega Oyetola, had on Wednesday relaxed the curfew to 8:00 a.m-6:00 p.m. daily.

The 72-hour amnesty granted the looters to return the stolen items by the government ended on Wednesday and some of the looted items had been returned.

Some of the owners had identified their property at the Government House, Osogbo, where the recovered loots were kept.

Executive Secretary, Osun Health Insurance Scheme (OHIS), Dr. Adeniyi Oginni, who said that he had identified 15 per cent of the stolen property of the agency, expressed sadness that many properties of the OHIS were also vandalised during the attack on Saturday.

Oginni described the 72-hour amnesty as a very critical factor in the recovery of the stolen items.

He said: “It was like a malicious attack on the agency. Apart from the things that were carted away, many things were vandalised.

“About 15 per cent of the items have been recovered. Though some of the electronics like Flat Screen TV have spoilt, there are very critical aspects of our property that have not been recovered, including our server and computers (both desktops and laptops). We have not seen any of them.

“We are appealing to the residents to notify the law enforcement agents whenever they see anybody trying to sell electronic equipment.

Also, Mr. Bisi Babalola, speaking on behalf of the senator representing Osun Central, Dr. Ajibola Bashiru, confirmed that some of the property carted away from the senator’s house had been identified.

He said that about 45 per cent of the motorcycles, deep freezers, and sewing machines had been identified among the returned loots.