Our differences, not irreconcilable – Uba Sani tells Nigerians

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Senator representing Kaduna Central, Dr. Uba Sani has urged Nigerians to shun destructive acts ,telling Nigerians that their differences as a nation and as a people are not irreconcilable.

He said in his Maulud message to Nigerians, that “Nigeria is our pride. We must strive hard to make it work.”

In the message entitled ” let peace and love reign”,Uba Sani stated that

“peace is now in short supply. Our economy has taken another terrible hit. It is quite distressing. But hope is not lost.”

“I wish to heartily rejoice with the Muslim Ummah in Nigeria and across the globe on the joyous occasion of Eid-El- Maulud.”

“For us in Nigeria, the occasion could not have come at a better time. We are confronted with serious challenges and situations that urgently require that we imbibe the virtues of the Holy Prophet Mohammed (peace be upon him). Tension has enveloped many states and communities. Legitimate protests over human rights infractions by security agencies have degenerated into wanton destruction of lives and property across the country.

“Peace is now in short supply. Our economy has taken another terrible hit. It is quite distressing. But hope is not lost.”

“I urge our countrymen and women to give peace a chance. Let love reign again. Our dear Prophet Mohammed (peace be upon him) showed us the way. His life was an open book of love, humility, simplicity, patience, perseverance, forgiveness and tolerance. Let us reflect on the happenings of the last one month and resolve to pull our country back from the brink.”

“Our differences as a nation and as a people are not irreconcilable. Nigeria is our pride. We must strive hard to make it work. Other nations did not arrive at the gate of greatness by tearing themselves apart at the least provocation. Freedom, justice and equity are ideals which we must collectively strive to achieve if we hope to lift our country to higher heights. We must engage in national conversations to forge a country that all of us would be proud of.”

“I rejoice with our dear Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai on this occasion. May the Almighty Allah continue to strengthen him. I also salute the Acting Governor of Kaduna State, Hajiya Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe who has been steering the affairs of the state in these difficult and challenging times. Allah is indeed her strength.”

“I warmly greet and salute my constituents, the good people of Kaduna Central Senatorial District. Please continue to maintain the peace. We can collectively resolve all issues through dialogue, understanding and tolerance. We are making progress on all fronts. We must not embark on any action that will reverse the gains so far made. I will continue to serve my people to the best of my ability. Our constituency, by the grace of God, will regain its pride of place.Happy Eid -El- Maulud,” he stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria