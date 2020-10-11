Our farmers will bounce back, says commissioner

Kebbi State Commissioner of Agriculture, Attahiru Maccido, speaks on the government’s plan for the affected farmers in the state.

As Commissioner of Agriculture, Kebbi State, what, in your opinion, is the implication of the current Kebbi State flooding on Nigeria?

It is really unfortunate that this happened. Flood is not a new thing to Kebbi, although this time, it is different. But I can tell you, we are going to recover. Already, farmers have started preparing their land, waiting for seed and other stuff. We will recover most of what we lost during dry season farming.

You talk as if the flood has receded; some farmers spoken to say it is still on.

No, it has started receding in some areas; especially in areas like Argungu.

Can you tell us some of the areas that have been affected?

About 18 local governments were affected out of our total 21.

The farmers are complaining of not having money to feed or even pay their children’s school fees, is there anything you are doing to help them cushion the effect of the flood?

About feeding, the Kebbi State Emergency department has been distributing food and other essentials. The local governments equally have been doing that. We also have philanthropists who are also helping out, complimenting government’s efforts.

We learnt the flood was caused by two dams, which waters were released.

Even before the dams were opened, the flooding had already started, though not as bad. Some farmlands had already been submerged; but when the dam was opened, it added to areas where the rain water had not destroyed.

Can you quantify the quantity of rice Kebbi State produces; especially when there are no disasters such as flood at all?

That is about 3.6 million tonnes.

That is massive. Like how many of that quantity may have been affected as we speak?

Almost 80 to 90 per cent have been affected, of this wet season. In some areas, we have up to three rice seasons.

90 percent! That means prices of rice are likely go up?

Well you can’t rule that out but it’s going to be a temporary thing?

Do you have something like a rice bank, where the crop can be saved when there is a situation like this?

Most of the large scale millers have storage facilities across the state. But you know rice is a commodity constantly in demand. The annual requirement for Nigeria is about 8.something million tonnes; we are just doing a little over four million tonnes; so to talk about saving, you’ll have to have excess. Usually, the practice is, when there is excess among farmers and nobody to buy; the government will intervene to buy and keep. But when you find that millers are going into the farmlands to buy from the farmers, some will even pay before harvest; then there is no more to save for keeping. Also most of the rice farming sector in the state have been taken over by the private sector; govt is not really involved again. We just support with inputs like good quality seeds.

What is Kebbi government doing for farmers whose farms have been destroyed by the flood in terms of palliatives?

Government in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria, NEMA, the Federal Ministry of Agric are trying to source for inputs; especially good quality seeds that can mature within a short time. At the moment, seed is still a challenge in Nigeria.

Are the seedlings imported?

No, we have the seed companies in Nigeria. So we intend to replace them with quality seeds. Intervention is not about money alone. Like I have said to some people; the farm is a doctor; whatever your feelings are, when you see your farm growing well, it will lower your temperature. The mistake you learn this year, you will try to correct them next year. But now, the farm is swept away, so you won’t be able to know which mistakes you have made. So tell me, what amount of money will earn you that experience. Our farmers are resilient farmers.

Do they get loan support from government?

That is the Anchor Borrowers’ system of the Central Bank. We have for various crops, ranging from rice, wheat, tomatoes; these are three tickets that Central Bank is pursuing. You also have private people like big factories all keying into Anchor Borrowers’ system. At the moment, we have about 200,000 registered farmers.

Is there any way you can work with the dam authorities, so that this kind of flooding does not happen regularly?

What we need in Kebbi are big reservoirs. To be honest with you, this flood water is an asset; we just need to know how to use it. We need to have the expanded earth dams to be able to collect and store millions of tonnes of water. We can even reuse the water during dry season. But of course it requires lots of funding, which I’m not sure the state has enough resources for. We are even speaking with international community in that regard. I just came out of a zoom meeting with some prospects in the USA.

What has become of Lake Rice agreement? Lagosians, especially, are surprised that the product is no longer easily available.

Most people only knew about rice, but there are other products that are part of the agreement with Lagos State, such as meat. It is still very much on. They probably don’t know that Lagos State is subsidising it. I also think it is high time rich private people in Lagos took over that agreement, so that it can boom. Over here, the Kebbi State government only coordinates; the rice is solely produced by private companies.

What is your call to the federal govt on this situation?

The federal government should let us have whatever they promised us. Three federal ministers have visited over this matter: the ministers of Agric, Humanitarian, the Attorney General; and they left with promise to get back with lots of assistance in terms of inputs. We need them to fulfil those promises as quickly as possible.

What about those people whose houses have been submerged?

For those, they have to wait until the water has receded, because they can’t start erecting in flooded areas.