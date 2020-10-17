Our lives were threatened, as we embarked on #ENDSARS protest, Flavour cries out

By Nwafor Sunday

Nigerian singer, Chinedu Izuchukwu Okoli aka Flavour, has cried out to Nigerians to hold Enugu state government responsible, should anything happens to any of them protesting against Police brutality in the state.

Flavour, Zoro, Phyno, and KCee had led some group of protesters to Ogbete Main Market (Holy Ghost), from which they went down to the state’s government house, where they met the governor of the state, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi who according to him did not address them but rather walked out on them.

Narrating his experience Igele Africa, opined that: “Enugu! 🗣Today our lives were threatened and we are making it clear that if ANYTHING happens to any single one of us or any protestors, let it be known that it was done by the ENUGU STATE GOVERNMENT!

@phynofino @ZoroSwagbag @iam_kcee @masterkraft

“We made sure the youth remained calm yet the governor refused to answer our questions! Instead he walked out on us, unapologetically, with the thugs following him. We made it clear that we knew the people he was pretending to address were paid thugs.

“As we have been saying: The movement won’t stop! We come in peace as always! ✌🏾 #NewNigeria #NewEnugu #EndSARS #EndSWAT #EndPoliceBrutality”.

Enugu! 🗣Today our lives were threatened and we are making it clear that if ANYTHING happens to any single one of us or any protestors, let it be known that it was done by the ENUGU STATE GOVERNMENT! @phynofino @ZoroSwagbag @iam_kcee @masterkraft_ — Flavour of Africa (@2niteFlavour) October 17, 2020

We made sure the youth remained calm yet the governor refused to answer our questions! Instead he walked out on us, unapologetically, with the thugs following him. We made it clear that we knew the people he was pretending to address were paid thugs. — Flavour of Africa (@2niteFlavour) October 17, 2020

Vanguard