our-mission-is-to-make-sdg-3,-4-realisable,-by-ceo

By Chinyere Elizabeth Okoroafor

Chairman / CEO, St. Rachael Pharmacy, Mr. Akinjide Adeosun has reinstated the company’s commitment to strengthening the capability of today’s leaders to execute sound leadership in the realisation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 3 and 4 (good health, well-being and quality education).

He said that the recently launched ampicillin is a top-quality product by Medreich Limited and would be sold at affordable price in observance of our mission. He assured medical practitioners that the brand promises to give you peace of mind in your daily practice.

He spoke during the company’s second year anniversary and launch of St. Racheal’s Ampicillin Cloxacillin 500mg Capsule, the first in Nigeria.

Adeosun noted that he was encouraged that the life expectancy for men has improved from 53 years in 2015 to 55 years in 2016, whilst the life expectancy for women remained flat at 56 years according to World Health Organisation (WHO).

“Two years ago, we commenced a 20 year journey into living our purpose on the continent of Africa starting from Nigeria. This journey will see us launch into many markets on the continent, expand our offering from our core base of Antibiotics into brands that will supplement Life & brands that will prevent diseases.

“The theme is in resonance with our mission to improve life expectancy by providing top quality affordable pharmaceuticals in Africa. We are celebrating because we have moved from a base of 0 brands to seven NAFDAC approved brands today, just within two years.

“We also believe our mission will be made easier if we strengthen the capability of today’s leaders and mentor tomorrow’s leaders to execute sound leadership around Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’S) 3 and 4, Good Health & Well-being and Quality Education,” he said.

Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Dr. Ipalibo Banigo said low life expectancy in Nigeria can be attributed to challenges in the area of health; inadequate and unequipped health facility.

According to him, there are social problems, infrastructure problems, poor and inadequate portable safe water supply, poor states of our roads, poor housing and rental challenges, amidst other economic variable; inequitable distribution of income has wiped out the middle class in our society.

These, he said, also added to high level of unemployment especially the youths, which places a huge danger to the society. “Nigerians are contending with a lot of issues, a lot of stress, ranging from students schools fees, house rent, electricity bills, medical bills, generators and parts repairs, powering and fueling, feeding the family and clothing of families.

“Also, is the huge numbers of demands from siblings, vigilante bills, work stress, police stress on the road, kidnappers and armed robbery are adding to our low rate of life expectancy.”

She however recommended that for Nigeria to improve on its life expectancy there is an urgent need for collaboration with all sectors to improve on all of these things.

“Our government has a critical role to create a conducive environment for businesses to thrive and ensure the sustainability of the ease of doing business in all sectors of our economy. Also, government needs to improve on budgetary allocations to the health sector, and take measures to control population growth.

“A situation where we have a population growth increase, which is higher than our GDP is not sustainable. Hence we need to educate our people, and educate the women on birth control. The private players should continually provide innovative and relevant services aimed at improving good standards and purpose, and therefore contribute to an improved life expectancy rate,” she said.

She added that media was also very key to changing the narrative as they are the ones that will bring this to public discuss all the time. He stressed that to keep the issues of unacceptable low life expectancy in the front burner, media should disseminate at all times quality and relevant information to equip the people and also interrogate the activities of government and the service providers in taking appropriate actions to improve the leaving standards for the purpose.”

First Lady of Oyo State, Tamunominini Makinde described the organisation as member of her family. “For me, ST Rachael is my family. Health is life and we must all take the issues of our health very seriously. We must learn to live and eat healthily.

“I celebrate ST Rachael Pharmacy on this great occasion of her two years anniversary, and launch of a new product. I have no doubt in my heart that you will continue to do exploit and transform the medical sector for the better in nearest future,” she said.