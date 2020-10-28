our-substantial-records-are-intact,-lagos-chief-judge-reacts-to-attack-on-nigeria’s-oldest-court

Igbosere High Court after the attack by hoodlums.

Igbosere High Court is a monument with its existence dating back to when Lagos was known as a British protectorate.

The building came under attack by some hoodlums on October 22. The buildings in the court premises and properties in it were destroyed and completely vandalized.

The hoodlums spent hours burning vehicles, vital documents, case files and looted properties including furniture, refrigerators, and air conditioners.

Chief Judge of Lagos State, Kazeem Alogba in an interview with Channels Television on Tuesday, October 27 said substantial records of the court were not affected as wrongly believed by many.

He said the archives remain intact.

“Fortunately, it is not all our records that are lost. In some of the key areas, we still have a substantial part of our records intact. Like our archives and the probate registry, to a reasonable extent, some of our records are still intact.

“We are working day and night to ensure that we find alternative accommodation for our judges and magistrates and they will soon start sitting,” he said.

While the impact of the damage done on the High Court is still been accessed, the Chief Judge said reconstructing the building will cost over a billion naira.

Court officials sorting the remaining documents.

He said, “in terms of equipment and other items vandalized. It is also almost one billion. We have several vehicles there. All our computers, the air conditioners, the refrigerators and all sorts of electrical gadgets. Even the furniture.”

The court is however planning a comeback soonest.

“We are going to reconstruct our case files. We are not going to look back, we are looking forward. This is a temporary set-back.

“These are trying times and we must go through it, but we are going to come out of it brilliantly,” the Chief Judge promised.

– Judicial Monument Attacked –

Igbosere High Court was one of the structures left devastated by the activities of hoodlums last week in Lagos State.

The city was ravaged by hoodlums in the days after the #EndSARS protest, leaving many parts of the state with the burnt buildings, looted shops, and destroyed properties.

Igbosere High court which is the oldest in Nigeria was not spared as the courtrooms were burnt, vandalised, and left in ruins.