Ousted Mali president Keita returns from UAE after medical treatment

Former Malian president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita returned to Bamako on Thursday after more than a month in the United Arab Emirates where he was receiving medical attention.

The west African country he ruled until mid-August has new leaders. Keita was deposed by the military after weeeks of civilian protests against his rule.

The junta ruled briefly before appointing former defence minister Bah Ndaw transitional president- under pressure from regional bloc ECOWAS.

Keita’s supporters said the 75-year old looked to be in a much better shape. But even with a new president, Mali’s problems remain the same.

The country is still beset by a militant insurgency and an economy in crisis, just as under Keita who retains significant influence.

It is not clear if the former president will try to pursue an active role in Mali’s politics again.

Africa News

Vanguard