Outrage As Evidence Shows Lagos Lawmaker, Mojisola Alli-Macaulay, Used COVID-19 Palliatives As Birthday Souvenir (PHOTOS)

A Lagos state lawmaker, Mojisola Alli-Macaulay, has been accused of looting COVID-19 palliatives for personal use.

Angry Nigerians have, therefore, called for the arrest of Honourable Mojisola after she used COVID-19 palliatives as birthday souvenir.

This development comes after the bill on the regulation of social media in Nigeria, one in which the politician insinuated that social media users are always on drugs and as a result is the reason for irrational behaviours in cyberspace.

In her words, “They (Nigerian youths) are high on drugs all the time, most of them. They go to social media to do all sorts of things.”

Her remarks made Nigerians dig up photos from her birthday in which some of the souvenirs had CA-COVID palliative inscribe on them.

Several reactions have also trailed these findings on social media. See some of the below:

@DrOlufunmilayo tweeted, “ After insulting and denigrating young Nigerians that we are “always high on drugs”, pictures surface on Twitter that Madam Mojisola Alli- Macaulay reportedly stole Covid19 palliatives and converted it into birthday souvenirs. This woman is a full-time hoodlum.”

@realnissybright tweeted, “ Dishonourable Mojisola Alli Macaulay who said Nigerian youth are always high on drugs in Lagos House of Assembly is actually an ALOOTER. These are CACOVID palliatives she used as souvenirs during her birthday some days ago.”

@YNaija tweeted, “ Few hours after saying the Nigerian youth are always high on drugs, picture evidence of COVID-19 Palliatives which were allegedly used as birthday souvenirs by Hon. Mojisola Alli- Macaulay emerges.”

