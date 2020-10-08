Daily News

Outrage over video of policeman threatening to shoot #ENDSARS protester

By Nicholas Kalu, Abuja

A video on social media of a policeman threatening to shoot a protester has drawn condemnations from Nigerians.

In ‪the 30-second video shared on Twitter, a police officer with name tag Obinna O. Obi corked his service pistol to shoot the equally enraged protester.

But those around managed to stop the police man from shooting.

A twitter user, @reeluweez, who shared the video said: “Let it be put under record that officer Obioma O. Obi of the NPF @PoliceNG assaulted and pulled a loaded weapon on peaceful protesters, Let the reform start from this video #EndSars.”

Reacting @Akinluvmore said: “Imagine a Nigeria police that quicken to pull out pistol in front of the peaceful protester. A senior police officer pulling out live ammunition says a lot. Total Reform is urgently needed and Pshycological test in Physchaitric hospital for all police officers in Nigeria.”

@3eyedpixel said: “This man gets angry because his ego is bruised, then he draws his firearm and corks. This is the actual problem. Most of the idiots in @PoliceNG are unprofessional, egoistic, and lack emotional intelligence and self-control.”

@IamRouvafe, also said: “There’s no way anyone will convince me this man is not a cold blooded murderer. If this man can lose his temper & cock his gun in front of protesters & live camera, he will kill you in cold blood while in police detention or on the road. These are the animals in our police force.”

