Over 350 Motorcycles, 400 Freezers, Others Looted From My House – Senator Folarin

A Nigerian senator has explained that some of the items stolen from his house were bought with public funds by a government agency which handed it over to him for distribution. Teslim Folarin, who represents Oyo Central in the Senate, said he had just ‘formally taken receipt’ of the items from the agency, which he did not name. “For the sake of clarification, I have just formally taken receipt of the empowerment materials from a federal agency coordinating constituency projects for federal lawmakers,” the lawmaker said in his reaction to the looting of the property which he said included hundreds of generators, motorcycles and deep freezers. Mr Folarin’s admittance brings to fore the discussion around constituency projects which many Nigerians including an anti-corruption agency, ICPC, believe is sometimes used for fraud. Lawmakers insert the constituency projects in a federal budget proposed by the Nigerian president. They also ensure the projects are inserted in the budgets of cooperating federal agencies. Often times, the lawmakers are also believed to nominate contractors who execute these projects. #endsars #endpolicebrutality #ibadanprotest #ibadan