Over 350 Motorcycles, 400 Freezers, Others Looted From My House – Senator Folarin

Some motorcycles are seen at the residence of Senator Teslim Folarin at the Oluyole Estate extension in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The lawmaker representing Oyo Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Teslim Folarin, has condemned the invasion of his house by a crowd of residents.

In a statement on Saturday after the incident, he revealed that over 1,100 empowerment items such as motorcycles, deep freezers, generators, and grinding machines, among others were looted from his house at the Oluyole Estate extension in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Senator Folarin, who is also the Senate Committee Chairman on Local Content, believes the attack was carried out by those he described as coordinated hoodlums.

He described the invasion as evil, barbaric and unfortunate, saying he was thankful that no fatality was recorded.

The lawmaker, however, advised the state government to strengthen its security architecture to prevent a reoccurrence of such an incident.

Part of the statement read: