Over 500,000 ‘Corpers’ To Join Employment Market; Is The Government Ready For Them?

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program is a scheme that was set up by the Nigerian government in May 1973 to promote nation-building and development among Nigerian graduates. The NYSC scheme requires that graduates of Universities and Polytechniques service their fatherland for one year.

The Major-General Yakubu Gowon-led government saw the NYSC as an avenue for the reconciliation, reconstruction, and rebuilding of the nation after the civil war. It was established based on decree No. 24 that stated that the scheme was created “with a view to the proper encouragement and development of common ties among the youths of Nigeria and the promotion of national unity.

Millions of Nigerian graduates have passed through the NYSC scheme since its inception and about 500,000 corpers who are set to complete the scheme this October, will add to the number.

The major question on the lips of everyone – Is the government ready for them?

With Nigeria’s population hanging around 200 million, statistics have shown that a huge chunk of the unemployed is mainly the youths.

Current Unemployment Statistics

In August 2020, the National Bureau of Statistics said that Nigeria’s unemployment rate rose to 27.1% in the second quarter of 2020.

The new report indicated an increase from 23.1% in the third quarter of 2018.

It would be recalled that the National Population Commission had in 2013 said that about half of Nigeria’s population is made up of youths, that is, individuals between 15 and 34 years of age.

What is even more worrisome is that as the youth population grows, so does the unemployment rate.

The federal government, through the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige noted that the trend was alarming. The government predicted that unemployment in 2020 would reach 33.5%.

“It is a worrisome status as the global poverty capital (World Bank, 2018); and concomitant high prevalence rate of crimes and criminality, including mass murders, insurgency, militancy, armed robbery, kidnappings and drug abuse, among others,” he said.

“As if this situation is not scary enough, it is projected that the unemployment rate for this country will reach 33.5 per cent by 2020, with consequences that are better imagined, if the trend is not urgently reversed.

“It is a thing of joy to note that Nigeria has not been resting on her oars over the years in terms of dedicated efforts to curb the unemployment problem.”

Will Social Intervention Programs help?

Since his assumption of office in 2015, President Muhammadu Buhari has continued to map out various social intervention programs like the N-Power scheme, Trader Moni and Anchor Borrower’s Program.

While many may admit that these programs have helped curb unemployment, the data from the NBS indicates otherwise.

There are little or no jobs in the civil service sector to accommodate unemployed graduates in Nigeria, leaving them to struggle for the limited spaces in private organizations. For instance, in May 2019, over 20 million candidates wrote the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) job aptitude test, to fill a limited slot of barely 2,500.

Corruption and nepotism takes Centre stage

With respect to Nigerian graduates securing employment, there are indications that corruption and nepotism now rule in many Nigerian organisations.

Applicants are either recruited based on ‘who they know’ rather than their qualities and what they can offer.

Similarly, there have also been allegations that certain jobs in the Nigerian civil service are been sold, some for as low as N300, 000 and as high as N1.5m. However, the government has continued to deny these allegations.

Also, in this administration, it is alleged that promotion has now become for sale with postings to offices considered lucrative. Some sources also allege that individuals closely related to the president have have their number of years in service increased.

Just recently, Southern and Middle Belt Leaders condemned the latest recruitment exercise carried out by the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr. Yusuf Bichi where 535 northerners and 93 southerners were allegedly employed.

The Leaders Cited the People’s Gazette report based on official documents and contributions of senior intelligence officials, the leaders alleged that Bichi allegedly activated lopsided hiring process that flooded the DSS with personnel from the Northern part of Nigeria.

Entrepreneurship – an option for passing out corpers?

With limited jobs to go round unemployed graduates in Nigeria, many have resorted to skills acquisition, like confectionery, shoe and bag making, farming, fashion and designing, and more; in order to be self-dependent and avoid the ills and depression associated with being unemployed.

The NYSC, on its part, introduced the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme in 2012 to “address” unemployment in the country by teaching corp members skills they will need to be self-employed in today’s harsh economy.

According to the NYSC, since its inception, the SAED programme has trained over 500,000 corp members, however, data has shown that only about 3,000 (that is about 0.5%) trainees have gone on to become full-time entrepreneurs.

This brings us to ask:

Are these government policies worth the while?

Are there any hopes for corpers and those completing the scheme?

Is the government ready for more entry and exit of corpers?

