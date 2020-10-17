Over 60 professors submit CVs for FUOYE’s vice-chancellorship seat

The race towards appointing the next Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) has become really tight and tough as investigations revealed that over 60 professors, said to be eminently qualified to succeed outgoing Professor Kayode Soremekun in February 2021, have already put in their applications.

This is just as the University Council has announced the appointment of new substantive Registrar and Librarian of the school—Mr. Olatunbosun Odunsanya and Dr. I. O Busayo, respectively.

The Professor Soremekun-led Management team is perceived to have performed admirably well, leaving a record that would really be hard to beat by the succeeding management team.

Against a recent allegation from some members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU, FUOYE local branch and Akure zone) that the Management of the school had shut the door against qualified academics from private and state universities.

It was learned that the University Management had received applications from both private, public, federal and state universities across the country.

One of the applicants, who pleaded anonymity, said he was number 62 on the applicants’ list, noting that applications for the position were received from all who brought them.

The applicant added that the applicants did not only come from private, public, state and federal universities, but also from virtually all the six geo-political zones of the country.

“I am afraid this race will be a very tight and tough one. I am really amazed that I turned out to be number 62 on the list of applicants for the position of Vice-Chancellor of FUOYE despite the fact that l put in my application three days after the advertisement in the papers.

“It looked as if the university has been in existence for donkey years because it has now become a hot cake for erudite scholars, academics and prospective students.

“Almost every qualified professor from virtually all universities in both public and private universities are eager to join FUOYE to become the next VC.

“And if you asked me why, I will simply reply by saying this University has been very well managed by the current VC, Professor Soremekun and l salute him greatly,” the applicant said.

Internal applicants

Further findings revealed that out of the over 60 applicants, about nine equally qualified professors, who have held principal positions in managing the University in its 10 years of existence, have also applied.

These internal aspirants included five professors from the Faculty of Agriculture— Professor Adebimtan; Professor Adeniji Aganga, former DVC, Academics; Professor Ajayi Omolehin; Professor Sunday Abayomi, current DVC, Administration.

From the Faculty of Engineering: Professor Olugbenga Amu and Professor Alabadan; while Professor Olayide Lawal, Dean, Faculty of Sciences, also applied, Professor Olajide Oladele, Dean of Management Sciences, has also put in his application.

Further findings revealed that they have all served the University meritoriously in their different capacities and their curriculum vitae showed that they are eminently qualified to lead the University.

A source said: “The Council and the VC are already at a crossroads and need prayers now so they would sail through this huge task. Although we are confident that they are up to the task and would do the job judiciously and patriotically.

“It was also discovered that applications from other eminently qualified professors have come from virtually all the first generation universities in Nigeria which included the University of Lagos(UNILAG), University of Ibadan (Ul), Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Federal University of Technology (FUTO), and Federal University of Abuja (FUNAB) among others.”

The development simply showed that FUOYE has already carved a niche for herself among the well recognised Nigerian universities.

VANGUARD