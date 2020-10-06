Over 70 buildings threatened by erosion, Asaba residents cry out

File photo: Erosion threat of Obekeagu/Aroli streets in Onitsha.

By Festus Ahon

RESIDENTS of Asaba Airport view Estate, Tuesday, raised alarm that over 70 buildings in the area may be washed away by erosion if urgent step was not taken by the Delta State Government to construct road leading to the Estate with drainages.

They decried abandonment of the road project that leads into the Estate by the Delta State Government, lamenting that their Houses were being submerged by flood due to lack of adequate road and drainage system.

Residents of the Estate in a Communique signed by their Chairman, Mr Joseph Obi after a peaceful protest, lamented that the State Government has made several promises to intervene in the road so as to resolve the erosion problem being faced in the area.

Carrying placards with inscriptions such as: “If Okowa can’t save us, let him not torment us further”; “All internal roads in Okpanam have been constructed apart from Airport view, what is our sin?” and “Okowa should stop his aide from using Government backing to build on water channels and causing erosion” amongst others, the protesters decried that their lives and properties were being threatened by the erosion as a result of the flood.

They lamented that they no longer have access to their homes, decrying that their fences and soak aways were being washed away by the erosion. They added that several household properties have been destroyed while others are under threat.

Chairman of the Estate, Mr. Joseph Obi said his apartment was used as a campaign venue for the reelection of Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa by some of his commissioners, with the promise to construct the Airport view road but expressed worry over the failed promises, “despite the block votes that were given to the Governor in his second term bid”.

Obi who spoke on behalf of the protesters held that most of their houses have been taken over by snakes and other reptiles.

While accusing the Governor’s Special Assistant on Conflict Resolution, Mr Tony Anukwu, of building on the waterways, the residents alleged that the only water channel was bought by Mr Tony Anukwu.

Vanguard News Nigeria