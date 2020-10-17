Over 8,000 benefit from PEF, Adamawa foundation’s medical outreach

By Onimisi Alao, Yola

A woman with multiple health problems, Madam Wura Ismail, was one of the 8,200 women, men and children receiving free medical intervention in Hong local government area of Adamawa.

The intervention is courtesy of an indigenous welfare organisation, the Iya Abbas Foundation (IAF) in conjunction with Petroleum Equalisation Fund (PEF), which is providing the financial resources as part of its corporate social responsibility.

Ismail who is diabetic, hypertensive and lives with disability following the amputation of her lower left limb six years ago, was one of the beneficiaries from cataract operation segment of the intervention on Friday.

No fewer than 8,200 patients queued in Uba, Gaya and Hong in Hong local government area for treatment of their ailments.

The medical outreach, being conducted by specialist doctors from Federal Medical Centre and State Specialist Hospital in Yola, involves major, intermediary and minor surgeries, according to Programme Manager of the IAF and Coordinator of the medical outreach, Dr Hauwa Iya Abbas

Hauwa explained following a three-day registration of patients for the free outreach, about 3,000 children and 5,000 adults would be attended to in general terms while 200 others would undergo surgeries mostly for cataract and other eye problems.

“Tests would be conducted also on diabetes, hypertension and others,” she explained, adding surgeries would be done at the Primary Health Centre in Uba and Cottage Hospital Hong while major surgeries and complications would be referred to Specialist Hospital Yola.

The Iya Abbas Foundation was established by the extended family of Adamawa Speaker Abubakar Iya Abbas and run by the siblings in memory of their late father, Iya Abbas.

The Speaker, during the flag-off ceermony at the Primary Health Centre in Uba, thanked the Secretary of PEF, Alhaji Ahmad Bobboi, for funding the free medical outreach to his constituents.

Many cataract patients, who had been operated on by Thursday afternoon at the dedicated health facility in Uba, including Madam Wura Ismail, were thankful to the Iya Abbas Foundation and PEF for the medical intervention.