‘Overpopulation responsible for unplanned council’ 

Linus Oota, Lafia

NASARAWA State Governor Abdullahi Sule has explained that population explosion in Karu; headquarters of Karu Local Government Area has made it impossible for the government to plan for the city.

Sule made this known when he hosted a delegation from the UN-Habitat, at Government House, Lafia.

He said with the influx of people into Karu, which is contiguous to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), it was out of place to put the population of the city at around two hundred and something thousand presently.

Read Also: Sule orders immediate evacuation of flooded areas

“That is why we can’t plan for Karu, because you plan for two hundred and something thousand people and then 500, 000 people are coming and going out, then you can’t succeed.

“After the effort, we put in there, we build roads for over two hundred thousand people, then one million are plying that road, that road will be damaged. If we don’t have data, information, we won’t be able to do a good job.”

Emphasising the significance of data in effective planning, Governor Sule praised the UN-Habitat for selecting Karu Local Government Area in the country as the sole beneficiary of its COVID-19 Response and Recovery Strategy.