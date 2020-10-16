Own your own field of dreams! $9.9million Texas estate for the ultimate sports fan 

A luxurious Texas mansion that would be the ideal home for any sports enthusiast has gone on the market for $9.9million.

The sprawling 8,000-square-foot property in Lucas, Texas is less than an hour from Dallas and boasts areas for golf, fishing, basketball and even your very own field of dreams – a regulation-size baseball field.

The fenced-in turf baseball field has an adjustable mound, baselines, covered seating and even its very own dugouts.

Elsewhere on the property, you can shoot hoops on the basketball court, try your hand at golf on the putting green or take a dip in the 85,000-gallon pool.

A luxurious Texas mansion with its own regulation-size baseball court that would be the ideal home for any sports enthusiast has gone on the market for $9.9million

The sprawling 8,000 square-foot estate is in Lucas, Texas less than an hour from Dallas and boasts a basketball court, baseball field and other sporting facilitites

The fenced-in turf baseball field has an adjustable mound, baselines, covered seating and even its very own dugouts

‘Fans’ can watch friends and family take a pitch at the fenced-in baseball field located in the property’s stunning outdoors area

If basketball’s more your thing, you can shoot some hoops or play one-on-one on the estate’s red and black basketball court

Elsewhere outdoors is the perfect area to host guests, with two hot tubs, two outdoor viewing areas, a fire pit and an outdoor kitchen – all covered by patio AC, to keep everyone cool in the Texas heat.

Bluetooth surround sound, mounted in trees, means the perfect playlist is always accessible for parties and dinners.

Fountains and a pond help create a sense of tranquility and provide even more opportunity for activities such as swimming and kayaking.

A patio with heating, AC and its own bar juts into the pond, which is well stocked with perch, bass and catfish for fishermen

The pond can be used for fishing, kayaking or even swimming if you don’t mind the fish. It also features a gorgeous fountain

The enormous 85,000-gallon pool is the perfect place to take a dip and cool off on a hot Texas afternoon but also ideal for exercise

The estate has two outdoor viewing areas with built-in flat-screen TVs and comfy chairs. It’s the perfect place to catch a game or a movie at home

The current, unnamed owner said that cocktails by the fire pit, which has heated floors was one of his favourite ways to spend time at home

The current, unnamed owner told Coldwell Banker Realty that the outdoor area was one of the parts of the property they liked spending time in most.

‘One of my favourite things about our home is cocktail hour by our fire pit…it’s so private and the floor around the fire pit is heated.’

The owner also pointed to the pond area as a great spot for fishing, saying it’s stocked with perch, bass and catfish.

Reportedly, the owners are leaving their purpose-built home to start a new adventure, as their youngest kid is graduating high school soon.

Moving inside, the single-storey mansion has five bedrooms, all en-suite, and huge floor-to-ceiling windows to let the light in.

The expansive master bedroom even has its own adjoining laundry room for convenience.

On a rare rainy day, sports fans can take the fun into the home’s games room, complete with a pool table and a bar or catch a game on a huge wide-screen TV.

On a rare rainy day, sports fans can take the fun into the home’s games room, complete with a pool table and a wet bar

Another perfect space for entertaining indoors, the huge television makes this the ideal spot for a cozy movie night

The property boasts a three-car garage plus this additional space which can be used for parking or as a private fitness studio

If cars are more your thing, the property has a three-car garage and another space which can be used as a garage or a private fitness studio.

The energy-efficient home at 1010 Wendy Lane also hosts a private well and underground rainwater storage tanks, which provide for the entire estate.

A backup generator and two 1,000-gallon propane tanks are also on hand in case of emergency.

The main kitchen includes two dishwashers and a huge island for cooking or entertaining guests.

Alderwood cabinetry and floors give the place a rustic feel but the house, built in 2016, is also extremely modern, with a built-in smart system that can be controlled from the owner’s phone.

The cavernous but cozy kitchen has a huge central island and two dishwashers. The alderwood cabinetry gives the space a rustic feel

Huge floor-to-ceiling windows throughout the house let the light in to create an airy feel, while electric shades keep the heat out when necessary

The home has five bedrooms and the expansive master suite includes its own adjoining laundry room for comfort and convenience