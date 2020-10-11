Owo agog as Akeredolu wins second term

Residents of Owo, Owo local government area, on Sunday took to the street to celebrate the victory of their son, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, in last Saturday governorship election.

The vote margin from Owo helped to deflate the huge votes scored by Eyitayo Jegede in Akure South local government.

Commercial motor-cyclists, children, youths and the elderly joined in the street celebrations shortly after the electoral body declared Akeredolu winner.

The celebration proceeded through major streets of Owo and was still on as at press time.

Some residents of Owo said they voted massively for an Owo son to remain as Governor.

Olalekan Baboja said: “He did four years well. We voted for Owo and not Aketi. We did not want governorship to leave us.”

Muyibat Lagundoye said they love Akeredolu.

“He is a man of God. We believe Ondo State will change better in his second term.”