oxford-developed-covid-vaccine,-then-scholars-clashed-over-money

OXFORD, England—Just weeks before the University of Oxford announced a mega-deal aimed at rolling out a Covid-19 vaccine worldwide, university leaders had a revolt on their hands.

Publicly, Oxford scientists were touting progress in the laboratory. But behind the scenes, two renowned vaccinologists leading the effort were fighting a proposed deal with U.S. pharmaceutical giant Merck & Co.

The scientists’ small biotech company—a spinout partially funded by Oxford—was refusing to hand over intellectual-property rights. To outflank their bosses, the scientists asked a London investment banker to help explore other potential deals.

For the 900-year-old university, the stakes were as high as at any time in its modern history. As the coronavirus pandemic ravaged lives and economies around the globe, Oxford found itself ahead of the pack with an encouraging vaccine candidate. But feats of science were just part of the battle. Publicly funded Oxford needed to combine its high-minded ideals with the profit-driven ethos of the pharmaceutical world. Academics and their allies clashed repeatedly over control of the university’s strategy for delivering the jab to the world.

“We were headed into the jungle without a machete,” says John Bell, a twice-knighted Oxford geneticist tapped by university leaders to find a pharmaceutical-industry partner. “We happen to be a rather good university, but universities don’t do this stuff.”