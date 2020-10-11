Oyetola congratulates Akeredolu, says re-election not surprise

Gboyega Oyetola of Osun and Akeredolu at Ondo rally before the election. Photo: TWITTER/GOYEGAOYETOLA

Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun has congratulated his Ondo State counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu, on his re-election as governor of the state, saying his victory did not come as a surprise.

Oyetola, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, on Sunday in Osogbo, also described Akeredolu’s victory as sweet and well deserved.

The governor is a member of the National Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Chairman, Contact, and Mobilisation for the Ondo Governorship National Campaign Council.

He also congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari, national leaders of the party, members, and supporters of the party on the electoral victory.

Oyetola said the outcome of the election was a true reflection of the wishes and aspirations of the people of Ondo.

He added that the sterling performance and achievements of Akeredolu in his first term also informed the decision of the Ondo electorate to re-elect him for another term.

Oyetola also expressed confidence that Akeredolu would continue to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people.

“I heartily congratulate Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu on his well-deserved re-election as Governor of Ondo State.

“I also congratulate Mr President, the National Caretaker Committee, and other leaders of our great party including Baba Bisi Akande, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, members and supporters of the APC, on this sweet victory at the just- concluded Ondo State governorship election.

“This victory is a true reflection of the wishes and aspirations of the people of Ondo.

“It is apparent that Gov. Akeredolu’s sterling performance and achievements in his first tenure informed the decision of Ondo people to vote him for another term.

“I’m confident that Gov. Akeredolu will continue to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of Ondo State,” Oyetola said.

The governor also lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the security agencies, political parties, and their candidates, and the people of Ondo for the peaceful and successful conduct of the election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission on Sunday declared Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu winner of Saturday’s governorship election in the state, having polled the highest score of 292,830 votes.

