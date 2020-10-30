oyetola-hands-over-recovered-items-to-owners

Toba Adedeji, Osogbo

OSUN State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola on Thursday handed over recovered belongings looted across the state to their owners.

The Special Adviser on Special Duties to the Governor, who is also the Secretary of the Ad-hoc Committee on Recovery of Stolen Items, Mr. Samson Owoyokun, said looting was done in 14 local governments.

The Nation reports that following the looting in Osun State last Saturday, Oyetola imposed a curfew and while accessing the level of damages done by the hoodlums on Sunday, he issued a 72-hour amnesty to people to return the looted items through traditional rulers and local government chairmen.

The belongings were handed over to the owners at the Government House, Oke-Fia, Osogbo by the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor, who is also the Chairman of Loot Recovery Committee, Prince Abdullah Binuyo.

Binuyo, represented by the Secretary of the Ad-hoc Committee on Recovery of Stolen Items, Mr. Samson Owoyokun, said: “The looting affected 14 local governments.

“The recovered items were dropped by the looters. The committee has been going round to pick them. Some of the owners have identified their belongings at the Government House, Osogbo, where the recovered loot were deposited.”

Also speaking at the handing over, the Executive Secretary, Osun Health Insurance Scheme (OHIS), Dr. Adeniyi Ogini, told reporters that he had identified 15 per cent of the stolen items of OHIS.

He said “About 15 per cent of the stolen items have been recovered. Though, some of the electronics such as flat TV sets have spoilt. Some of our belongings have not been recovered. Our server, all our computers (both desktops and laptops), we have not seen any of them.

“We are appealing to the residents to notify law enforcement agents whenever they see anybody trying to sell electrical equipment.”