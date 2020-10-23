oyetola-raises-panel-to-probe-police-brutality-in-osun

Governor Oyetola of Osun. Photo: TWITTER/GBOYEGAOYETOLA

Governor Gboyega Oyetola has constituted a 12-man judicial panel of enquiry to investigate police brutality in Osun State.

The Justice Akin Oladimeji (rtd)-led committee is to turn in its report in six months.

Other members include Prof. Wasiu Oyedokun, Comrade Ismail Abdul Aziz, Prof. Grace Akinola, Biodun Layonu, SAN, Abayomi, DIG Jide Akano (rtd) and Jumoke Ogunkeyede.

The rest are Teslim Salaudeen, Comrade Oluwasegun Idowu, Abdulrahman Okunade, while Mrs. Kemi Bello is serving the panel as secretary.

The body is to investigate violations of human rights, evaluate evidence and make necessary recommendations.

They are also to probe the violent attack launched against the governor and his entourage on October 17

while addressing #EndSARS protesters in Osogbo.

Oyetola urged the panel to approach the assignment with all sense of responsibility, fairness and integrity.