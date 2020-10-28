oyetola-suspends-24-hour-curfew

Osun Governor Adegboyega Oyetola on Wednesday night relaxed the 24-hour curfew he imposed on Saturday following the looting spree and insecurity in the state.

Oyetola approved the relaxation of the curfew period from 8 pm to 6am from Thursday.

Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji, in a statement said: “Following the high level of compliance with the 24-hour curfew declared last Saturday to forestall further breakdown of law and order in the State, the Governor of the State of Osun, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, has approved the relaxation of the curfew period, effective Thursday.

Read Also: Gunmen invade palace in Osun

“Consequently, the curfew will now run from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am daily. Security operatives will still remain on the streets to enforce the new curfew directive further maintaining law and order.

“Also, all motorcycle operators will now operate from 6 am to 8 pm daily as earlier announced. This will subsist even after the curfew is completely lifted.”

He commended the security agencies for their roles in ensuring normalcy returns to the state.