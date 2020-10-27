oyetola-to-looters:-no-extension-of-amnesty,-enforcement-commences-thursday

Oyetola

Shina Abubakar Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has said that there will be no extension of amnesty for those that looted both public and private property under the guise of protest last Saturday.

He warned the looters to return the loots before the expiration of the amnesty period or on/or before Wednesday, saying those who refuse to comply will be subjected to wrath of the law.

This was even as the Governor declared that law enforcement agents would begin house-to-house search for the looted items in the state.

He also commended those that have complied with the directive so far.

Addressing journalists during the inspection of some of the recovered loots deposited at the parking lot of the Government House, Osogbo, Oyetola said there would be no mercy for those who refuse to return looted items after the expiration of the 72hours amnesty period.

It will be recalled that some miscreants went on the rampage on Saturday, taking the advantage of the EndSARS protest to burgle and loot both public and private properties in the State. This development prompted the Governor to declare 72-hour amnesty period for the looters to return the looted items.

Items worth millions of naira have so far been recovered by operatives of Amotekun, the Joint Task Force and officers and men of the Nigeria Police in Osogbo and some other towns in the State.

“I am happy that some of the looters decided to heed the call within the amnesty time to voluntarily return the loots and items that had been stolen.

“As you are all aware, I gave those who participated in the looting 72hours to return all they have stolen, and this is about 48 hours afer the declaration so, they still have 24 hours more to return all they have looted.

“For us, this voluntary return of the of loots is a welcome development. The intention is to assist the various owners of these items to have the opportunity of getting their properties and belongings, because we believe strongly that it is going to be a big setback for them to have all these properties lost.

“Other people who have not returned what they looted still have the opportunity under 24 hours to return those things they have looted because after the expiration of the remaining 24 hours, the government will step in to enforce the law.

“What they should realise is that, there are a lot of video clips and video coverage for all the looting that took place in the State. The implication of this is that there is no hidden place for anybody that looted anything in Osun.

“So, it is in their interest to voluntarily return all the items or face the wrath of the law after the expiration of the 72hours. We are not going back after this period. We are going to go from house to house to retrieve the looted items.

“So, I am telling whoever that participated in this exercise of looting to take the opportunity of this amnesty and return the loot”, Oyetola said.

Earlier, the Field Commander of Amotekun Corps, Comrade Amitolu Shittu, had expressed displeasure at the wanton destruction and looting of the residents properties by the hoodlums.