Oyo approves N9.3b for 106 buses, N2.5b for traffic system intelligence

Yinka Adeniran, Ibadan

Oyo state government has approved the purchase of 106 units of brand new buses at a total cost of N9.3billion to complement the existing Bus Rapid Transit in the state christened Pacesetter Transit Service (PTS).

This is as the government also approved the construction of two link roads around Akobo axis of the state at a total cost of N69.1million.

The project, the government said would be executed through the direct labour effort of the Oyo State Road Maintenance Agency (OYSTROMA).

Additionally, the government said it has approved N2.538billion for the introduction of an intelligent transportation system including traffic signals, traffic signal installations, traffic signs, anti-finger metal security fence and other infrastructural systems with a control room and coordination around Challenge, Felele-Idi Odo area of the state.

The approvals form parts of decisions reached during the State Executive Council meeting which held on Tuesday at the Executive Chamber of the Governor’s office, Agodi Secretariat, Ibadan.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday, Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr Wasiu Olatunbosun said the meeting which is the 29th was chaired by Governor Seyi Makinde.

Other commissioners at the briefing include Seun Fakorede (Youths and Sports), Adeniyi Farinto (Budget and Planning) and the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Makinde, Mr. Taiwo Adisa.

Speaking, Farinto assures that the government has initiated talks with the State Commissioner of Police, Chuks Enwonwu to ensure that the police in the state return to their duty post.

He said “We have liaised with the commissioner of Police and implore them to go back to their duty posts. Council also resolves to take bold steps that will rebuild the confidence of the people of the state as it concerns the police so that they can see the police as their friend.

“In a matter of hours, efforts will be made to have the police back in their various formations.

“Secondly, the Council approved the rehabilitation and reconstruction of two link roads around Akobo. The first one is the link road to the Express beside General Gas Akobo bridge and the second one is the link road around Akobo General Gas mega station.

“The importance of this is to relieve the tension and the constant traffic gridlock along Akobo-Ojurin-Olorunda road. The contract is to be executed through the direct labour effort of the Oyo State Road Maintenance Agency (OYSTROMA) at it would cost N69.1million. The execution of the contract commences soon and it is expected to be completed within two months.”

In his remarks, Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Olatunbosun said the upgrade and installations at the intersection are to help tackle the issues of traffic congestion across the state and especially in the axis.

“The Council also considered the need for Oyo state government to upgrade our intersections by introducing an intelligent transportation system which includes intelligence traffic signals, traffic signal installations, traffic signs, anti-finger metal security fence and other infrastructural systems with the control room and coordination of traffic signal devices as a major catalyst for traffic solution at the following junctions including Challenge-Felele, Idi-Odo to control incessant traffic congestion within Ibadan metropolis and its associated problems like arbitrary trading activities, bicycles and commercial activities in our junctions.

“Council agreed the need to control incessant traffic congestion within Ibadan metropolis. The project is given to Messrs Planet Project Limited, the contractor handling the Bus Terminal Projects in Challenge, Iwo Road, and Ojoo. The project is to cost N2,538, 856, 913.36k.”

Also speaking, Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Mr. Fakorede said the decision to procure the 106 new buses was taken after an audit of the state-owned Pacesetter Transit Service which revealed a shortage in the number of existing buses in the fleet of the PTS.

He said “Council approved the purchase of 106units of brand new buses for mass transit in Oyo state. This is as we all know that transportation is an important factor in the economic development of any nation.

“Therefore the development of intra-city transportation in the city of Ibadan and other parts of the state will greatly enhance the mobility of the populace and also boost the economic development of the state.

“The operation of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) scheme as a major means of public transportation has been accepted in most Nigerian cities over the years and the Pacesetter Transit Scheme (PTS) is a very good example of the BRT system existing in Oyo state.

“An audit exercise was carried out on the activities of the PTS and it was discovered that there are a limited number of functional buses providing transportation services to the people and grossly inadequate for the people with an estimated population of about 7million.

“In other to encourage and support the present level of trade and commerce in Oyo state and in other to improve the transportation of persons, good and services, it is therefore imperative to provide additional buses for the PTS to support her activities as well as reduce wear and tear of the present fleet of buses.

“The council approved the supply of the 106 units of the brand new buses at a total cost of N9,395, 427, 659.5k only.”